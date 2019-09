Ravi Bopara admits to being "a little bit embarrassed" after recording England's best ever bowling figures in Twenty20 cricket after taking 4-10 in the 10-wicket win over the West Indies.

The Essex all rounder praised the quality of the front line bowlers and said England had been "exceptional".

Bopara thanked Graeme Swann for giving him the ball and said the stand-in England skipper had offered him plenty of praise and encouragement in the nets.