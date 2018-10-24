Sir Mick Jagger lauds 'wild' Botham

Botham: The Legend of '81

Wednesday 20 July, 2100 BST, BBC Two. Repeated Wednesday 27 July, 2320 BST, BBC Two. (Not available on BBC iPlayer)

Sir Mick Jagger hails Sir Ian Botham for a new BBC Sport documentary which tells the incredible story of how Botham went from national zero to hero, not once but twice, featuring contributions from Beefy himself, plus his family, colleagues and eyewitnesses such as Sir Viv Richards, Sir John Major, Stephen Fry, Sir Elton John, Bob Willis and David Gower.

Botham: The Legend of '81 charts one of English sport's most colourful and controversial careers and tells surely its most enduring comeback story.