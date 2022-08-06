Commonwealth Games: England goal defence Layla Guscoth has run-in with goal post
Watch as England's goal defence Layla Guscoth flies into the goal post whilst attempting an interception, prompting a change of equipment during their semi-final netball match against Australia on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
