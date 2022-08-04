Wales' Jeremiah Azu tells BBC Sport Wales he was frustrated to miss out on a medal in the men's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games.

But the 21-year-old UK champion said he would take the positives from his first major senior final, having run a personal best of 10.15 seconds in his semi-final.

In the final, Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala won the gold with a time of 10.02, with Azu fifth in 10.19.