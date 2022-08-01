BBC Sport Wales speaks to dual athlete Adele Nicoll - who is winning medals in both bobsleigh and shot put.

The 25-year-old from Welshpool won a medal for Great Britain in a bobsleigh World Cup in January, before going to the Beijing Olympics as the team's reserve.

The shot putter then returned to athletics in the summer and became British champion for the first time.

Nicoll makes her Commonwealth Games debut for Wales in Birmingham this week.