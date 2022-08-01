Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis.
Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third.
Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted" but pleased to get so far in the competition.