Commonwealth Games: 'Shook up' Will Roberts celebrates bronze in men's scratch race
Will Roberts celebrated a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after an earlier crash left him 'shook up'.
Roberts had been racing in the men's scratch qualifier when eight riders collided in the final lap.
The incident saw England's Matt Walls crash over the barrier and into the crowd.
Roberts said it left him feeling sick, but he was glad to be on the podium after the disappointment of Wales' team pursuit where they finished fourth.