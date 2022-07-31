Commonwealth Games 2022: 'Absolutely unreal' - Northern Ireland's Chloe MacCombe wins PTVI silver medal
Northern Ireland Para-triathlete Chloe MacCombe describes winning a silver medal in the Women's PTVI alongside guide Catherine Sands as "absolutely unreal".
MacCombe produced a blistering run in the final leg to overtake Canada's Jessica Tuomela, finishing in one hour 14 minutes 39 seconds.
