Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley protests anti-LGBT laws at opening ceremony
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch diving star Tom Daley carry the Queen's baton in support of LGBT rights during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Olympic champion - who has spoken out against Commonwealth countries that criminalise same-sex relationships - entered the stadium flanked by activists holding LGBT flags.
READ MORE: Commonwealth Games open in spectacular style
UK users only.