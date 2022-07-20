Three-time Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies tells BBC Sport Wales he wants to win the Commonwealth discus title this summer 'more than anything'.

Davies will be representing Team Wales in the men's F42-44/F61-64 discus in Birmingham. It will be the first time he has competed for Wales since the Glasgow 2014 Games.

Earlier this month Davies set a new F42 discus world record of 56.21m.

