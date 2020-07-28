NI appoint country's first female Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission

Alison Moffitt-Robinson will be Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team's first female Chef de Mission in Birmingham in 2022.

Moffitt-Robinson, a former Northern Ireland javelin record holder, has been part of the Team NI management structure at six previous Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham Games will also see Great Britain's 1988 Olympic hockey gold medallist Stephen Martin undertaking Northern Ireland's team manager role.

Martin also previously served as chief executive of the Olympic Council of Ireland.