A 'groundbreaking' floor performance from 16-year-old Claudia Fragapane seals gold for England in the gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games.

The English team, which also contained Rebecca Downie, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm, held off Australia, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.

Earlier, England's Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title.

