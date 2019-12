Watch five of the best points as Singapore beat England 3-1 in the men's table tennis team event final.

Paul Drinkhall lost 3-2 to Jian Zhan, before Liam Pitchford suffered the same fate, 3-0 at the hands of Ning Gao.

Drinkall and Andrew Baggaley then reduced the arrears with a 4-1 victory over Gao and Ho Li in the doubles match, but England were ultimately forced to settle for silver after Baggaley lost 3-0 to Zhan in the third singles match.

