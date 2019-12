Watch five of the best points from England's table tennis team semi-final win against India.

Liam Pitchford won the first match against Sharath Kamal Achanta before Paul Drinkhall made it 2-0 to England.

Drinkhall and doubles partner Andrew Baggaley then lost the third match to Harmeet Rajul Desai and Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj, leaving it to Pitchford to wrap it up.

Available to UK users only.