England's Jack Oliver just misses out on a medal in the 77kg weightlifting in Glasgow, finishing fourth after failing at 174kg during the clean-and-jerk.

The event was won by India's Sathish Sivalingam with a total lift of 328kg. Compatriot Ravi Katulu took silver while Australia's Francois Etoundi, who tore his bicep muscle from his bone in Delhi 2010, claimed bronze.

