Scottish cyclist Chris Pritchard adds a touch of romance to the end of the track cycling programme, proposing to his partner Amanda Ball in the stands at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

The 31-year-old, who had just finished competing in the keirin and was still wearing his race kit, punched the air in celebration when his partner said "yes".

The Sheffield-born cyclist said: "I couldn't tell anybody because I didn't want it to get out, it was top secret."

