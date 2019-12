Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says it is "important" for him to attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after arriving in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Jamaican said: "I am happy to be here. I have always wanted to compete in the Games."

Bolt will run for the first time this season in the opening heats of the men's 4x100m relay on Friday, 1 August.

