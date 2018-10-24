Highlights: Glasgow's opening ceremony

Watch highlights of the 2014 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from Celtic Park in Glasgow, as Karen Dunbar and John Barrowman lead a cast of thousands in a glitzy musical opener.

There were also performances from Rod Stewart, Susan Boyle and a host of celebrities before the Queen officially declared the games open with a speech.

Thousands of athletes from 71 nations and territories took part before a 40,000-strong crowd and a global TV audience of up up to one billion people.

