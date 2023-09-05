In the latest episode of Born To Brawl, undisputed middleweight boxing world champion Claressa Shields opens up about her harrowing journey to the top of her sport.

This video contains references to rape, suicide and mental health issues. If you have been affected by anything you have seen in this video, visit BBC Action Line.

Available to UK users only. Fight footage courtesy of DAZN.

Watch more Born To Brawl:

Prince Naseem Hamed's sons are coming for his thrown

Natasha Jonas' incredible comeback story

From binge drinking and obesity to world champion