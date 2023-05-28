New WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith celebrates with family and friends backstage at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old came through 12 thrilling rounds to win the title on majority decision over fellow British fighter Lawrence Okolie.

He knocked his opponent to the canvas three times and Okolie had two points deducted midway through the bout.

15,000 people watched Billam-Smith's historic fight at the home of his beloved Premier League football side, AFC Bournemouth.