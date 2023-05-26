Chris Billam-Smith says there can be "no excuses" when he enters the ring to fight his former stablemate Lawrence Okolie for the WBO world cruiserweight title on Saturday night.

The British fighter, 32, has been in training camp since January in preparation for his first world title shot in front of home fans at his beloved AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"The build-up has been amazing," he told BBC South Today.

"I haven't been able to stop smiling."

The 6ft 3in fighter has only one loss in 18 bouts and 12 knockouts.

His 6ft 5in London opponent Okolie - who has held the WBO world cruiserweight title since 2021 - has a perfect record with 19 wins from 19 fights including 14 knockouts.