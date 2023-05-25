Boxer Leigh Wood talks to BBC East Midlands Today about wanting to put his WBA featherweight title defeat by Mauricio Lara right when he meets the Mexican again in Manchester on Saturday.

Follow Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood 2 on 27 May - Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Available to UK users only.