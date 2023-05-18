England's undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron says she wants to "shock the world" and beat Ireland's Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday night.

Taylor is moving up in weight to take on Cameron in a bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Follow Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron on 20, May - Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.