Mikaela Mayer says her focus is set on victory over Christina Linardatou at the Copper Box in London on Saturday, and then seeking a title fight against the champion Katie Taylor.

Mayer insists she has moved on from her defeat by compatriot Alycia Baumgardner and "won't beg" her or anyone for a rematch.

Follow live text commentary of Mayer v Linardatou and Joyce v Zhang from 21:00 BST on the BBC Sport website and app.