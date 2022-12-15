Nikhat Zareen had a golden year in 2022.

The 26-year old came through five fights to win the flyweight division at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

She went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, beating Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul in the final.

Her father introduced her to the sport as he wanted his energetic daughter to channel her energy. She says she was questioned by some people for wearing shorts while boxing, but those same people were congratulating her once she started winning major medals.

This video is part of the fourth edition of BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year. Head here to find out more about the nominees and vote for your favourite.

Reporter: Sarika Singh, Producer: Kinjal Pandya Wagh, Shoot edit: Kenz Ul Muneer