Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn "can't play the victim" after he failed two voluntary drugs tests last year.

Speaking before his fight with Liam Smith on Saturday, Eubank Jr says situation has increased interest in a contest between the two British fighters and believes it should be a "stadium fight" when it does happen.

