Chris Eubank Jr says he is sure his fight with Conor Benn "can be made at some point". The October bout was cancelled two days before it was due to take place and it has since emerged that Benn had failed two voluntary drug tests.

Eubank Jr will fight Liam Smith in their middleweight fight in Manchester on 21 January.

