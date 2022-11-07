Chantelle Cameron joined the ranks of boxing's undisputed world champions when she beat American Jessica McCaskill in their light-welterweight contest in Abu Dhabi.

She tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that she is prone to self-doubt and "her body just crumbled" when the verdict was announced.

Now she wants a rematch to try to take the three welterweight belts McCaskill still has, or possibly a fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor.