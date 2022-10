New IBO world light-heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory believes his title win at the weekend "is not the ceiling" for his boxing career.

"I think there is much more to come and I'm just looking forward to seeing where it goes," McCrory told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"There are so many options now. I have already spoken with Conlan Boxing [his management team] and the options at light heavyweight and super middleweight are going to be big."