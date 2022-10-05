Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn tells BBC Sport that Benn is "not suspended" by the British Boxing Board of Control, but the board needs to be "comfortable" before the fight with Chris Eubank Jr can take place.

This comes after the board said Saturday's fight between Benn and Eubank Jr is "prohibited" following 26-year-old Benn returning an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

READ MORE: Boxing board 'prohibits' Benn v Eubank Jr fight