Can Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn emerge from the shadows of their legendary fathers when they face each other in the ring 30 years after the iconic fight between Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn?

WATCH MORE: 'What a fight!' Relive Benn v Eubank Sr's 1990 world title bout

Watch Born Rivals on BBC One. BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app on Wednesday 5 October at 22:40 BST.