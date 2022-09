In this episode of Born To Brawl, Savannah Marshall reveals how getting over Floyd Mayweather's "broken promises", conquering social anxiety and working with Peter Fury has prepared her for this Saturday's historic women's fight against long-term rival Claressa Shields.

Follow Savannah Marshall's fight against Claressa Shields via our live text commentary on Saturday, 10 September from 21:30 BST.