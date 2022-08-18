Someli-born British fighter Ramla Ali talks about her love of boxing and her desire to inspire others as she prepares to make history alongside Dominican Republic's Crystal Garcia Nova by competing in the first professional female bout in Saudi Arabia.

You can follow the action on the BBC Sport website and app from 21:30 BST on Saturday, 20 August.

