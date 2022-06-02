British boxers Joe Cordina and Zelfa Barrett break down the most important exercises used in their fight camps before a big night for both fighters.

Cordina challenges for the IBF super-featherweight world title against Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff on Saturday, while Barrett fights for the European super-featherweight title against Faroukh Kourbanov on the undercard.

Promoter Matchroom Boxing has produced this video for BBC Sport to demonstrate the level of training required to be a professional boxer.

Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Joe Cordina v Kenichi Ogawa on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 4 June from 22:00 BST.