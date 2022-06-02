Joe Cordina and Zelfa Barrett on how to train like an elite boxer
British boxers Joe Cordina and Zelfa Barrett break down the most important exercises used in their fight camps before a big night for both fighters.
Cordina challenges for the IBF super-featherweight world title against Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff on Saturday, while Barrett fights for the European super-featherweight title against Faroukh Kourbanov on the undercard.
Promoter Matchroom Boxing has produced this video for BBC Sport to demonstrate the level of training required to be a professional boxer.
Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Joe Cordina v Kenichi Ogawa on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 4 June from 22:00 BST.