Lloyd Germain and Jake Tinklin fight for the Welsh welterweight title in Swansea on Saturday.

Germain says he will be inspired by the anniversary of the death of his brother, while Tinklin expects his greater experience to be decisive as two undefeated boxers meet.

Watch Welsh championship boxing on BBC Two Wales & BBC iPlayer from 22:00 BST on Saturday, 28 May.

