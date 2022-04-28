Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano explains the most important training exercises in her fight camp, before facing Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on 1 May in a historic bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Promoter Matchroom has produced this video for BBC Sport to show the level of training required before what is being billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing history.

Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Sunday, 1 May from 02:00 BST.