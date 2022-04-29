Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor invites us into her training camp, sharing the most important exercises in her regime, ahead of defending her world titles against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Sunday, 1 May from 02:00 BST.

Promoter Matchroom produced this video for BBC Sport to show the level of training required for what is being billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing history.