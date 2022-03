Promoter Eddie Hearn tells 5 Live Boxing's Steve Bunce about Anthony Joshua's options with the Oleksandr Usyk rematch in doubt. Usyk is in Ukraine helping the war effort against Russia and Joshua is prepared to take an "interim" fight against the likes of Deontay Wilder.

