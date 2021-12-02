In our fourth episode of Born To Brawl, Chris Eubank Jr tells his story of being born into boxing royalty and following in his father's footsteps. From why he got into boxing against his dad's wishes and growing up as a Eubank, to how he has dealt with the death of his brother going into one of the most important fights of his career.

He also meets up with cousin and super lightweight boxer Harlem Eubank in his home city of Brighton to reflect on their family over a few funfair games on the pier.

You can follow Chris Eubank JJ v Liam Williams on the BBC Sport website and app via its ringside live text commentary on Saturday, 5 February starting from 20:00 GMT.

