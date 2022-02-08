Lovlina Borgohain became just the third Indian to win an Olympic boxing medal when she took bronze in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old welterweight says watching Muhammad Ali's fights gave her the inspiration to train hard and win a medal.

She recovered from Covid just in time to take her place at the Tokyo Olympics, and now has set her sights on turning professional.

This video is part of the third edition of BBC's India Sportswoman of The Year. Head here to find out more about the nominees and vote for your favourite.

Reporter: Salman Ravi