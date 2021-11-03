Watch highlights as Scotland's Reese Lynch progresses through to the semi-finals in the light welterweight division at the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships after beating Kazakhstan's Sanatali Toltayev in a split-points decision.

BBC coverage - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button (all times GMT)

Thursday, 4 November - Semi-finals (12:00-15:00 & 17:00-20:00)

Friday, 5 November - Finals (17:00-18:40)

Saturday, 6 November - Finals (17:00-19:05)