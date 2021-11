Britain's Conner Tudsbury loses his quarter-final on a split decision to Victor Schelstraete of Belgium in a thrilling bout at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

Available to UK users only.

BBC coverage - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button (all times GMT)

Tuesday, 2 November - quarter-finals

17:00-20:30 - 92kg (heavyweight) - Lewis Williams (Eng) v Madiyar Saydrakhimov (Uzb)

Thursday, 4 November - Semi-finals (12:00-15:00 & 17:00-20:00)

Friday, 5 November - Finals (17:00-18:40)

Saturday, 6 November - Finals (17:00-19:05)