Shannon Courtenay struggled with addiction issues in her younger years until finding her way into boxing and, after only eight professional fights, became the WBA bantamweight champion.

As part of our Born To Brawl series, she tells her incredible story before she defends her title against Jamie Mitchell this weekend.

You can listen to coverage of her fight, which is on the Liam Smith v Anthony Fowler undercard, on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday.

If you have been affected by anything you have seen in this video, visit BBC Action Line.

