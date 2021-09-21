Steve Bunce sits down with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie at York Hall in London before the much-anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

In this clip, Hearn talks in-depth about Joshua's preparation and current mindset. Keep a look out all week for more clips from 'The Final Say' on the BBC Sport website, app and social platforms.

Listen to the fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website & app.