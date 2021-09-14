Ken Buchanan was arguably Scotland’s greatest world champion boxer. He took the lightweight title against the odds in the sweltering heat of Puerto Rico, and remained world champion until a bruising and controversial bout with the mighty Roberto Duran at Madison Square Garden.

Winning was all to Ken, who set out young with the aim of being the best in the world - but how do champions cope with defeat and the pain of no longer being at the top?

This documentary tells the story of a career filled with ups and downs, wins and losses. Boxers Alex Arthur, Josh Taylor and Ray 'Boom Boom' Mancini pay tribute to a man who remains a Scottish sporting legend.