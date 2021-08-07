'TJ's a tough dude' - Conlan feels he 'showed a bit of everything' in Doheny win

Michael Conlan believes he "showed a bit of everything" in his interim WBA featherweight world title points win over TJ Doheny at Belfast’s Falls Park.

The Belfast fighter took victory on a unanimous decision, moving his undefeated professional record to 16-0.

"I was able to show my aggressive game and my counter-punching game. I think I showed that many games TJ didn't know which one was coming at him," Conlan said.

