'Carl will get to him' - Costello & Bunce weigh up Frampton's chances against Herring

BBC boxing pundits Mike Costello and Steve Bunce weigh up Carl Frampton's chances ahead of Saturday's WBO super-featherweight bout with Jamel Herring.

Frampton will become Ireland's first three-weight world champion if he beats the American in Dubai.

While Costello feels it will be a "very cagey" fight, Bunce has backed the Belfast boxer to "get to" Herring and said he does not expect the fight to go the distance.