Frampton surprised by champion Herring's late arrival in Dubai

Carl Frampton says WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring's decision to arrive in Dubai only a week before their world title fight on Saturday could prove a mistake.

Herring has spoken before of his difficulties in making the super-featherweight weight.

"He should have been out here before me," said Belfast man Frampton, who will aim to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion on Saturday.

"He’s travelling from a time difference of 11 hours and he’s giving himself a week to get ready for that.

"It took me over a week to get used to four hours of a time difference. I think it’s a big mistake from him to come out here so late."