Daithi battles back from Covid as he reaches 1,000 days in wait for a heart transplant

Four-year-old Belfast boy Daithi McGabhainn's latest setback as he reaches 1,000 days of waiting for a heart transplant was catching Covid-19 earlier this month.

His father Mairtin was relieved to tell BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that the youngster, who achieved worldwide fame with a 'knockout' of Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes at the Ulster Hall, is "battling back after a really tough 10 days".

"It was really a big shock for us and really worrying but with the fighter that he is, it didn't really faze him that much and he came through it well," said Mairtin.

