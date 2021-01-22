Delicious Orie - Meet the GB boxer dubbed 'the new Anthony Joshua’

Despite only taking up boxing five years ago, Delicious Orie is already being tipped as the next Anthony Joshua - and can surpass the British world heavyweight champion's achievements, according to his coach Mick Maguire.

Orie, 23, hopes to win Olympic gold at Paris 2024 before turning professional and become heavyweight champion of the world.

BBC Sport’s new series - 'Generation Next’ - follows a group of inspirational young athletes, from a diverse range of backgrounds and sports, as they bid to become our next sporting superstars.